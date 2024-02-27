Home

India Seeks Greater Say For Developing Countries At WTO Meet

Abu Dhabi: India told the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi on Monday that it is of the firm view that developing countries require flexibility in the existing agreements to overcome the constraints faced by them in their industrialisation.

The Indian delegation led by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal drove home the point that the developing countries seek appropriate policy space to find solutions to their concerns, some of which have been unaddressed for a long time.

India also expressed concern on the concerted attempt to club long standing development issues like policy space for industrial development with the new issues of “Trade and Industrial policy”.

India also asserted that bringing issues like Gender and MSMEs in the realm of WTO discussions was not practical because these issues were being discussed in other relevant international organisations already.

In the session on sustainable development and policy space for industrialisation, India highlighted the need for avoiding fragmentation of the multilateral trading system and the importance of remaining focused rather than mix non-trade issues with the WTO agenda.

India also explained that it has put forward and propagated a sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation including through a mass movement for LiFE — ‘Life Style for Environment’ — as a key to combating climate change.

It expressed serious concerns regarding the increasing use of trade protectionist unilateral measures, which are sought to be justified in the guise of environmental protection.

