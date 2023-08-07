Home

India Sees More Women Representation In Board Rooms But Growth Is Slow

Around 3,232 listed companies in India have 4,741 women directors on the board at the end of FY23, as per the government data. (Photo: Pixabay)

Around 3,232 listed companies in India have 4,741 women directors on the board at the end of FY23, as per the government data. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The representation of women on the boards of listed companies in the country has seen a steady rise in the last few years, according to government data. There has been a push to increase gender diversity on the boards through various stakeholders in the companies across the country over the years but the growth has been slow.

Around 3,232 listed companies in India had 4,741 women directors on the board at the end of FY23, as per the data from the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, according to a report by Mint. By the end of FY21, listed companies had 4,187 women directors while 4,054 women directors were there till FY20. By the end of financial year 2020, there were 3,941 women directors on the listed companies.

