India Set To Lose Fastest Growing Major Economy Tag To Saudi Arabia In FY23

New Delhi: The weakening demand within the country and abroad has hampered India’s growth prospects and the country will be losing its fastest-growing major economy tag this year. As per the first official estimate released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 7 per cent in the fiscal ending March.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at ₹157.60 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of ₹147.36 lakh crore, released on 31st May, 2022. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021-22,” said the statement released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

This is comparable to with 6.8 per cent expansion forecast by the Reserve Bank of India, as well as the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

As the ministry’s statement reads, this performance of the Indian economy follows an 8.7 per cent pace of expansion in the previous year, and will be second only to Saudi Arabia’s expected 7.6 per cent growth.

This advance estimate released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is used by the Indian government to decide its spending priorities in the upcoming union budget that will be presented on February 1, 2023. This will also be the last full-year expenditure plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government before elections in 2024.

Even though India started on a good note in current fiscal year, the monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India and other central banks of major economies to contain inflation seems to be tampering growth in major economies including India.

The RBI has already raised the repo rate by 225 basis points so far this fiscal, and it’s very likely to announce another hike after its policy review meeting that is scheduled between February 6-8.