New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the country should now focus on using more of alternative biofuel technologies.

Speaking at the virtual Annual Convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs said: "Industry has come to global standards on many regulatory fronts."

"As a regulatory minister, I cannot be more satisfied. We uphold the need for long term regulatory roadmap and infrastructure development for the benefit of automobile industry. It is time the country also focuses on alternative biofuel technologies such as that of ethanol, methanol, LNG, and so on."

He recommend that SIAM and the sector should create an independent think-tank of retired industry, legal, policy, and government experts to resolve industry challenges.

Furthermore, he said: “Government has changed the definition of MSME, has invested heavily in road infrastructure including 22 green express highways, is focusing on road safety guidelines, and is bringing alternative cleaner fuels to India.”

India’s auto industry achieved the landmark feat of transitioning to the BS VI Emission Norms from April 1, 2020, across all vehicle segments, bringing the country at par with rest of the world.