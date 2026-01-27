Home

Business

India to sign free trade agreement with European Union today, sends message against tariffs — How deal will impact exports, key sectors

India to sign free trade agreement with European Union today, sends message against tariffs — How deal will impact exports, key sectors

India-EU Trade Deal: India and the European Union (EU) are expected to announce the mega free-trade agreement (FTA) on Tuesday, marking a major breakthrough after nearly 20 years of talks. How deal will impact exports and key sectors?

India to sign free trade agreement with European Union today, sends message against tariffs — How deal will impact exports, key sectors

India-EU Trade Deal: India and the European Union have finalised the negotiations and are likely to announce the historic mega free-trade agreement (FTA) at a high-level summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking a major development after nearly 20 years of talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the summit, which is also finalising the defence partnership. European Council President Antonio Costa will also attend the summit. These agreements are expected to support a wider India–EU strategy to deal with the continuously changing global politics caused by recent US trade policies.

India, EU Finalised Talks For Free Trade Agreement

On Monday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal informed that discussions on the long-pending free trade agreement between India and EU was successfully concluded.

“Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalised,” Agrawal said.

He further state that the pact is forward-looking from India’s perspective and it would help integrate New Delhi more closely with European economy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure, and we all benefit,” Von der Leyen said on X.

When Will The ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Come Into Force?

According to Agrawal, the crucial free trade agreement is expected to come into force early next year. Notably, the historic pact still require approval from the Union Cabinet in India and the European Parliament. This process could take several months.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has termed it “the mother of all deals”, reflecting its strategic significance. Talks between India and EU for the agreement started in 2007, making it one of New Delhi’s longest-running trade talks.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: Tariff Cuts To Boost Exports In Labour-Heavy Industries

The agreement is expected to bring duty-free or preferential access to Indian exports, specially labour-intensive sectors like – textiles, chemicals, gems and jewellery, electrical machinery, leather and footwear.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.