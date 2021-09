Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have agreed to link their payment systems — Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow. The linking will pave the way for users of the two fast payment systems to make instant, low-cost fund transfers on a reciprocal basis without a need to get onboarded onto the other payment system. The linkage is likely to commence operation by July 2022, as per IANS report.Also Read - RT-PCR Report Not Required For Transit Passengers At Kolkata Airport | Latest Guidelines Here