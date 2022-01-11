New Delhi: India and South Korea are all set to have trade talks on Tuesday, On January 11, 2022. The talks will focus on the burgeoning trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters, according to media reports. Indian Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal and his Korean counterpart Han-Koo Yeo will also discuss the ways to boost trade relations between the two countries.Also Read - Samsung Launches Flagship Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Rs 49,999 | Check Specifications Here

“The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries”, the official press release by the Indian government said. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on sbi.co.in

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the trade and economic relations between India and South Korea have gathered momentum in recent years with annual bilateral trade reaching $21.5 billion in 2018, crossing the $20 billion mark for the first time. Bilateral trade in January-December 2020 was recorded at $16.9 billion. The bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEPA), set in place since 2010, has spurred trade and investments both ways. Also Read - Fact Check: People Receiving Messages Saying 'Your SBI Account Has Been Blocked', Check If These Messages Are Real Here

However, the trade was badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India-South Korea Relations: Key Points