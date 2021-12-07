Sao Paulo: Even if Brazil was the most important trade partner for the Arab nations for years, India on Tuesday surpassed Brazil and became No 1 in food supply to the League of Arab States in 15 years, the data provided by the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce suggested.Also Read - COVID-19: India Adds Ghana, Tanzania to List of 'At-Risk' Countries

The data which was accessed by news agency Reuters stated that the Arab world was Brazil's most important trade partner, but its distance from those markets took its toll as the COVID affected global logistics.

As per the data, Brazil accounted for 8.15% of the total agribusiness products imported by the 22 League members last year, whereas India has captured 8.25% of that trade, ending Brazil's 15-year advantage.

Notably, Brazil lost the ground to India and other exporters such as Turkey, the United States, France and Argentina due to disruption in traditional shipping routes which subsequently affected the supply chain.

According to the data, the Brazilian shipments to Saudi Arabia which was once taking only 30 days is now taking up to 60 days. On the other hand, India’s geographic advantages allowed it to ship fruits, vegetables, sugar, grains and meat in just week time.

The Chamber data further stated that Brazil’s agricultural exports to the Arab League rose just 1.4% by value to $8.17 billion last year. And between January and October this year, the sales went $6.78 billion, up 5.5%, as logistics problems subsided.

On the other side, China’s push to boost its food inventories during the COVID pandemic also diverted some of Brazil’s trade with the Arab nations which led to countries such as Saudi Arabia to step up promotion of domestic food production.