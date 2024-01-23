Home

Business

India Surpasses Hong Kong To Become Fourth-Largest Stock Market In The World

India Surpasses Hong Kong To Become Fourth-Largest Stock Market In The World

India has positioned itself as an alternative to China, attracting fresh capital from global investors and companies alike, thanks to its stable political setup and a consumption-driven economy.

India Surpasses Hong Kong To Become Fourth-Largest Stock Market In The World

India’s stock market has achieved a significant milestone by overtaking Hong Kong’s stock market to become the fourth-largest equity market in the world. As of Tuesday, India’s market capitalization (mcap) stood at $4.33 trillion, surpassing Hong Kong’s mcap of $4.29 trillion, according to data from Bloomberg.

Trending Now

The United States continues to hold the top spot as the world’s largest equity market with a staggering mcap of $50.86 trillion. China follows closely behind with a mcap of $8.44 trillion, while Japan holds the third position with a mcap of $6.36 trillion.

You may like to read

The rally in the Indian stock market came on the back of a rapidly growing retail investor base, sustained inflows from foreign institutional investors (FII), strong corporate earnings and robust domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.

The government’s push for digitization and financial inclusion has also played a significant role in attracting domestic and foreign investors. Additionally, the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has further improved the ease of doing business in the country.

“India has all the right ingredients in place to set the growth momentum further,” Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund in Mumbai, told Bloomberg.

Moreover, India has positioned itself as an alternative to China, attracting fresh capital from global investors and companies alike, thanks to its stable political setup and a consumption-driven economy that remains among the fastest-growing of major nations, Bloomberg reported.

Alternatively, there has been a significant downturn in Hong Kong’s markets, notably home to several of China’s leading and pioneering corporations. Aggregate market capitalization for Chinese and Hong Oong-based stocks witnessed a depreciation exceeding $6 trillion consistent with their 2021 zeniths.

Beijing’s stringent measures against Covid-19, along with rigorous regulatory scrutiny on corporate entities, acute troubles within the property sector and geopolitical frictions with Western states collectively contributed to undermining China’s attraction as an international growth stimulant – according to further details released by Bloomberg.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.