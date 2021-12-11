New Delhi: India today has 500 million smartphone users, one can expect 600 to 650 million 5G smartphones existing in the country by the time the 5G network rolls out. Speaking at an event, Sunil Dutt, President, Devices and Mobility at Jio, said that India can expect 100 to 150 million smartphone users before 5G rolls out, as reported by The New Indian Express.Also Read - realme X7 Max 5G Users To Get Early Access To realme UI 3.0

This is the first time in India when an ecosystem of devices will be available even before the network is rolled out. Most smartphone companies have started introducing 5G phones. According to the report, the government may start the 5G auctions process in April-May next year.

To speed up the process, recently, TRAI had asked the stakeholders to share their views on issues like block size, the applicable reserve prices and band plan and quantum of spectrum to be auctioned.

According to TelecomTalk, there need to be multiple smartphones under Rs 10,000 that support 5G connectivity. The prices, according to the report, are high because of the high cost of the chips used in them.

It must be noted that companies like Samsung, OPPO, realme, OnePlus and Xiaomi have already introduced 5G smartphones for the Indian markets.