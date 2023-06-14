Home

India To Lose 6,500 Millionaires This Year, Ranks 2nd In World To See Outflow Of High Net-Worth Individuals

India is expected to lose 6,500 high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) or millionaires in 2023, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023.

India has ranked second in terms of outflow of millionaires from the country this year. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: India is expected to lose 6,500 millionaires or high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) this year, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023, which tracks wealth and migration trends in the world. India has ranked second in terms of the outflow of millionaires from the country this year.

India’s net exit numbers are predicted to drop to 6,500 in 2023 compared to last year (7,500), according to the report. “These outflows are not particularly concerning as India produces far more new millionaires than it loses to migration,” the report stated.

China Tops, India Second In Losing Millionaires List 2023 | Key Takeaways

As it has for the past decade, China continues to lose the largest numbers of dollar millionaires each year to migration. “General wealth growth in China has been slowing over the past few years, which means that the recent outflows could be more damaging than usual. China’s economy grew strongly from 2000 to 2017, but wealth and millionaire growth in the country has been negligible since then (when measured in US-dollar terms),” Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth, said.

Although the second-biggest loser globally, India’s net exit numbers are “not particularly concerning”. “These outflows are not particularly concerning as India produces far more new millionaires than it loses to migration,” Amolis said. “Prohibitive tax legislation coupled with convoluted, complex rules relating to outbound remittances that are open to misinterpretation and abuse, are but a few issues that have triggered the trend of investment migration from India,” Sunita Singh-Dalal, Partner, Private Wealth and Family Offices at Hourani, said.

The UK (3,200) and Russia (3000 ­vs 8,500 in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine) sit in 3rd and 4th place respectively, with Brazil (1,200), Hong Kong (SAR China) (1,000 — less than half the actual net outflow in 2022), South Korea (800 — double the net outflow in 2022), Mexico (700), South Africa (500), and Japan (300 compared to last year’s net loss of 100) making up the rest of the Top 10 biggest millionaire losers forecast for 2023.

