Flying Taxis To Be Reality in India Soon As ePlane Company Gets Design Organisation Approval By DGCA

India To Soon Have Flying Taxis As ePlane Company Gets Design Organisation Approval By DGCA (Representative Image: ePlane Company)

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the Design Organisation Approval (DOA), the first of its kind in India, to the Chennai-based ePlane Company, which develops Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts, reported the Financial Express.

What Is Design Organisation Approval?

The Design Organisation Approval is the first crucial step in the aircraft certification process. Receiving the approval means that the company can begin the commercial production of its e200 eVTOL aircraft. This approval is also significant for the ePlane Company, it means the company has met with the standards set by the Civil Aviation Ministry in allowing the company’s flying electric taxis.

What Is ePlane e200?

ePlane Company, with the DOA certificate in hand, is set to work on developing a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly aircraft for the future.

The model developed by ePlane Company, ePlane 200, is basically an electric two-seater aircraft. As per the FE report, the company aims to develop India’s first and the world’s most compact flying electric taxi which is poised to be ten times faster for intra-city commute and cargo transport.

The DOA certification has brought the company closer to its mission of ensuring safe passenger flights in India and all over the world, said Prof. Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, Founder and CEO of the ePlane Company.

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, DGCA personally presented the Design Organisation Approval, and said that he was ecstatic to witness the rapid growth and vast potential of the UAV and eVTOL ecosystem in India.

Dutt further added that ePlane’s commitment to meeting stringent aircraft certification norms, reflects in their innovative approach.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire ePlane team on achieving this significant milestone, and I am confident in the future success of ePlane and its remarkable e200 aircraft,” Dutt said.

About ePlane Company

The company was founded in 2017 by DRDO awardee Professor Satya Chakravarthy. The ePlane Company is in pursuit of building India’s first flying electric taxi – an eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-off & Landing) transportation system designed for up to 10x faster intra-city commute and cargo transport.

