New Delhi: Days after the government announced the resumption of passengers’ flights between India and UK, Air India has opened bookings for flights between the two countries. “Booking for Air India flights between India and UK is open now,” the national carrier tweeted. Also Read - Mandatory COVID-19 Test, 14-Day Quarantine on Arrival Between Jan 8-30: Govt Issues SOPs For Passengers From UK | Key Points

On January 6, 2021, the airline will operate two flights to London Heathrow — one each from Mumbai and Delhi. On January 7, Air India flights are scheduled from London Heathrow , to Delhi and Mumbai. Also Read - First Air India Flight to UK Will Accommodate Flyers Who Booked Their Tickets on December 23 | Read Details

Notably, these flights are in addition to the regular flights. Passengers can book their tickets through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents. Also Read - After India Lodges Protest, Pakistan Provincial Govt to Rebuild Hindu Temple Vandalised by Mob

Take a look at the full schedule here:

January 6: Mumbai-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

January 7: London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

January 8: Mumbai-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Mumbai

#FlyAI : Booking for Air India flights between India & UK is open now.

𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Mumbai (1/2) — Air India (@airindiain) January 2, 2021

SOPs for Passengers From UK

Yesterday, the government had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for flyers who will be arriving from the United Kingdom amid fears over new coronavirus strain.

Upon arrival in India, UK-returned passengers will have to produce a negative Covid-19 certificate from a test done within 72 hours prior to the journey, the health ministry said in the detailed SOPs issued today.

“Passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the respective state health authorities,” it stated.

The ministry has also asked the states/UTs (union territories) government to set up help desks at airports to facilitate the implementation of the SOP.