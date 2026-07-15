Good news for Whisky and Scotch lovers as prices set to fall after India-UK FTA; cars and beauty products also set to get cheaper from today

Premium British brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, and Defender will become more affordable for Indian buyers.

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Good news for Whisky and Scotch lovers

New Delhi: The much-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has officially come into force on Wednesday. With the agreement coming into effect, both countries have significantly reduced the high tariffs imposed on imports and exports. As a result, several products imported from the UK will now be available in India at much lower prices. The official announcement regarding the implementation of this landmark deal was made last month (June).

As per the information released by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the biggest beneficiaries of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be the British Scotch and whisky industry. Currently, imported Scotch whisky in India attracts a steep 150 percent import tariff. Under the FTA, however, this duty will be reduced in phases to 40 percent.

As a result, the prices of Scotch whisky and other British whiskies are expected to become significantly more affordable in the Indian market over time.

India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA): Key details

The import tariff on imported Scotch whisky is to be slashed from 150 percent to 40 percent.

The prices of Scotch whisky and other British whiskies are expected to become significantly more affordable in the Indian market over time.

The agreement is set to bring major changes to India’s automobile sector.

Under a quota system, the import tariff on luxury cars will be reduced from 100 percent to 10 percent

Premium British brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, and Defender will become more affordable for Indian buyers.

As per the provisions of the agreement, 20,000 vehicles can be imported at concessional duty in the first year.

For 10,000 cars with engines exceeding 3,000cc (petrol) and 2,500cc (diesel), the customs duty will be reduced from 110 oercent to 30 percent.

For 5,000 cars with engine capacities between 1,500cc and 3,000cc, the duty will be lowered from 66% to 50%.

Over the next 15 years, these tariffs will be gradually reduced to 10 percent.

The prices of cosmetics, beauty products, and several other consumer goods imported from the UK are also expected to come down.

These products currently attract import duties of up to 22 percent, which will either be eliminated immediately or gradually reduced to zero over a period of 10 years.

Indian Products to Gain Stronger Access to the UK Market

It is worth noting that the deal is not only beneficial for the UK but also a major win for Indian exporters. A wide range of Indian products will enjoy duty-free access to the UK market with the India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) coming into force.

Earlier, Indian exporters had to pay customs duties of 12 percent on textiles and apparel, 10 percent on base metals, and 8 percent on chemicals. Under the FTA, 99 percent of Indian products will now be eligible for zero-duty exports to the UK. This will make Indian textiles, footwear, and various food products more competitive and affordable for British consumers.