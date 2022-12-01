India’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 8% In November, Highest In 3 Months: Report

India's unemployment rate reportedly increased to 8 per cent in November, the highest in three months, according to the data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Updated: December 1, 2022 10:46 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

unemployment rate, india's unemployment rate, unemployment rate in india, unemployment rate in india 2022, unemployment rate in india state wise 2022, current unemployment rate in india, unemployment rate in indian states, unemployment rate in india august 2022, unemployment rate in india all states, unemployment rate in india at present, unemployment rate in india according to nsso, high unemployment rate in india, how much unemployed in india, calculation of unemployment rate in india, current unemployment rate in india upsc, current unemployment rate in india due to covid 19, unemployment rate in india during covid 19, unemployment rate in india government data
The urban unemployment rate i in India rose to 8.96 per cent in November from 7.21 per cent in the previous month. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate reportedly increased to 8 per cent in November, the highest in three months, according to the data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Also Read:

“The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96 per cent in November from 7.21 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55 per cent from 8.04 per cent,” the data showed as per a report by news agency Reuters.

Earlier, data showed unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2 per cent during July-September 2022 from 9.8 per cent a year ago, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons among the labour force. Joblessness was high in July-September 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country.

The latest data based on a periodic labour force survey, underlining a decline in the unemployment rate amid an improved labour force participation ratio, point towards a sustained economic recovery from the shadow of the pandemic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Updated Date: December 1, 2022 10:46 AM IST