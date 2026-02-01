From Tradition to Transformation: How India’s Union Budget evolved under the Modi government

Home

From Tradition to Transformation: How Indias Union Budget evolved under the Modi government

Over the past decade, India’s Union Budget has evolved under the Modi government, reflecting structural reforms, digital shifts, and changing fiscal priorities shaping governance, infrastructure spending, and economic planning nationwide.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon present the Union Budget for the FY 2026–27 before Parliament on Monday, 1 February 2026. So far, India has seen six full-term budgets since Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took office in May 2014. With every passing Budget, the focus of the economy shifted from growth-oriented reforms to higher investment towards infrastructure and livelihood programmes. With the Union Budget 2026-27 around the corner, let’s take a look at how India’s Budget story has evolved over the years.

The Budget Timeline Changes

In Union Budget 2017, the government decided to advance the Budget presentation date by a month from the last week of February to February 1. With this amendment, ministries and departments will have enough time to spend their sanctioned funds right at the beginning of the financial year that starts on April 1. This change ended the practice of delayed implementation of government schemes due to the time required for ministries to push funds from Budget releases.

Breaking a 92-Year Legacy: The Rail Budget Merger Explained

In what was considered as one of the historic moves related to India’s Budget timeline, the PM Modi-led NDA government abolished the 92-year-old practice of separating the Rail Budget from the Union Budget in Budget 2017. Budget documents stated that this will result in better linkage of Railways’ spending priorities with the rest of the government. It will also improve governance of public finances by rationalising subsidies and enable more focused funding of railways operations.

Presentation Deliberations

Apart from timeline tweaks, here’s how Budget presentation styles have changed under the Modi government:

The traditional black leather suitcase was replaced with India’s accounting tradition by Budget 2019. Sitharaman carried the Budget papers in a ‘bahi khata’ (ledger) – a red cloth-bound notebook.

In Budget 2021, Finance Minister Sitharaman became the first finance minister to carry Budget documents on a tablet. Digitisation was high on the Budget priorities.

Push for Livelihood over Bailouts

Under Modi’s leadership, tax cuts were prioritised in the initial years post his first budget in 2014. As economic growth picked pace, focus gradually shifted towards higher infrastructure spending and livelihood-centric schemes and budgets.

The Modi government, in Budget 2025-26 announced several measures to push for private capex and continue the focus on providing opportunities to India’s youth, farmers, women and middle class with an aim to boost private investments and spur demand in the economy.

Slowing revenues due to recent tax cuts will be a cause of concern for markets ahead of the Budget. While the intentions behind Union Budget may remain unchanged over the years, they have sure seen an evolution over time.

