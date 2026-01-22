Home

India will leave US and China behind! American business leader makes MASSIVE claims, says India will become world’s largest economy by…

Rubenstein has asked the policymakers in India not to view global private credit, private equity (PE), and private investment as Western-style investments.

New Delhi: India is currently the world’s fastest-growing economy and is likely to overtake Germany to become the third-largest. Talking to ET at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, David Rubenstein, co-founder of the US-based Carlyle Group, said that India could become the world’s largest economy within a few decades.

Rubenstein said, “I think India could become the world’s largest economy in 20–30 years.” He added that there is no cause for concern regarding US–India relations. He said, “President Trump has generally been quite positive about America’s relationship with India. He has sent one of his very close associates as ambassador.”

Rubenstein highlights the key policies

Rubenstein has asked the policymakers in India not to view global private credit, private equity (PE), and private investment as Western-style investments. He highlighted that when the PE and private credit markets are allowed to flourish, well-capitalised Indian entrepreneurs will also enter this space.

Rubenstein explained that private equity (PE) means companies invest their money in firms that are not yet listed on the stock market. Private credit means companies provide loans directly, rather than through banks. These are new ways of investing. In India, the group has invested more than USD 8 billion in companies across various sectors.

China–US Relationship

He also said that Trump’s China policy was not intended to harm China, but to correct trade imbalances. Rubenstein said, “When China realised that there were certain challenges with the United States, it began selling its products in other markets. As a result, its annual surplus is over one trillion dollars, and this is because it increased its sales elsewhere.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.