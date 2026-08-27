India vs China business in Nepal: Who invests more money and controls bilateral trade?

Which of Nepal's two neighbours, India and China, ultimately holds the upper hand when it comes to trade and investment?

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India vs China business in Nepal: Who invests more money and controls bilateral trade? (File)

New Delhi: The disaster in Nepal has once again reignited the debate about whether reckless development has angered nature. If so, who in Nepal is fueling this dangerous level of development? No economic activity in Nepal can be complete without India, so has India fueled unbridled development there? The answer is no. India has long been a partner of Nepal, but in the last few years, China has begun to make inroads into this neighboring country. Statistics show that with the rapid growth of Chinese investment in Nepal, it will soon become the largest investor. Now, the question arises: which of India and China has the largest investment in Nepal and with whom does it trade more?

Before examining Nepal’s economic and business activities, let’s understand its geographical shape. Nepal is surrounded by the soaring peaks of Everest on one side, and shares a border with India and China on the other. This means that to connect with the rest of the world, Nepal must either enter through India or China. Since India has long been a benefactor, it has undertaken significant development along the Nepal border. China has made its entry in the last decade and is now rapidly developing its border areas to connect with Nepal. In the last few years, record amounts of foreign direct investment have come from China. China is directly involved in major projects there. Its intention is to surpass India and establish its dominance in Nepal.

How much trade does Nepal have with India?

Before looking at the trade figures of both countries, you should understand that India is still acting as a lifeline for Nepal. Data from the financial year 2025-26 shows that the total trade between the two countries was around 10 billion dollars, or 96 thousand crore rupees. India’s share in Nepal’s total imports is more than 60 percent. This means that Nepal imports 60 percent of its needs from India alone. Its dependence on the export front increases even more. About 80 percent of Nepal’s total exports go to India. This means that whether it is a matter of taking or giving, Nepal cannot function without India.

How much trade with China?

Now let’s discuss the trade figures between Nepal and China. These figures clearly show how Nepal is suffering a one-sided blow. In the financial year 2025-26, the trade between the two countries was approximately ₹34,373 crore. Of this, Nepal purchased goods worth ₹34,110 crore from China, while selling goods worth only ₹263 crore. This means that Nepal has suffered a trade deficit of approximately ₹33,847 crore. This clearly shows how China is dumping its goods in Nepal and giving it false promises in the name of buying.

What does Nepal buy and sell from whom?

Nepal’s trade with China primarily involves purchasing machinery, electronics, construction materials, clothing, shoes, fertilizers, and medicines. In return, it sells agricultural products, tea, coffee, yarsagumba, and other minor items. India’s situation is different. It supplies Nepal with all its essential goods, including petrol and diesel and all types of fuel, grains, vehicles, machinery, steel, electricity, insurance and banking services, employment, roads, and sea routes for Nepal’s trade with the world. Furthermore, India has provided Nepal with $750 million in lines of credit over the past 20 years, which can be used at any time.

Then where is China leading?

Looking at the trade figures, you must have clearly understood how deep India’s roots are in Nepal, so why worry? China may not be supplying Nepal with essential goods, but it is certainly engaging in major projects to tighten its grip on Nepal. Over the past few years, China has invested approximately 224 billion Nepalese rupees in Nepal. This represents approximately 45% of Nepal’s total foreign direct investment. However, India remains the largest investor in Nepal with $800 million and 150 Indian companies operating in Nepal. The real problem is that India is Nepal’s largest economic partner, while China is increasing its dominance in infrastructure and other projects.

In which sector is China working?

China is investing heavily in Nepal’s hydropower, roads and highways, tourism, manufacturing and border area development. On the other hand, India is also investing in various infrastructure projects, but its involvement is much more in Nepal’s daily needs and economic dependence. China has been notorious for its expansionist policies and is once again trying to encircle India through Nepal. Earlier, China had tried to leave India behind through Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.