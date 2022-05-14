New Delhi: India on Saturday announced curbs on the export of wheat due to sudden spike in the global prices. In an order, the government said the move was made in order to “manage the overall food security of the country and to support the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries”.

“The government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies,” the government’s order said.

“There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable countries is at risk,” it said.

Wheat demand: India sees spike in Atta prices