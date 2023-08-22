Home

‘India Will Be A 5 Trillion Dollar Economy’, PM Modi At BRICS | Watch

PM Modi highlighted the government's focus on infrastructure development, digitalization, and manufacturing, as key drivers of India's economic growth.

PM Modi At BRICS (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a $5 trillion economy, as he addressed the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa. Modi said that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and that it is well on track to achieve its $5 trillion economy goal.

Watch:

#WATCH | Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Soon, India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa pic.twitter.com/XWuOPOAfTz — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

He a highlighted the government’s focus on infrastructure development, digitalization, and manufacturing, as key drivers of India’s economic growth. Modi also called for greater cooperation among BRICS countries to boost trade and investment. He said that BRICS can play a major role in shaping the global economy in the years to come.

The 15th BRICS Summit is being held in South Africa from August 22-24. The summit is expected to focus on issues such as economic cooperation, trade, investment, and security,news agency ANI said.

PM Modi also talked aboout investors confidence and said, “Investor confidence has increased after the implementation of GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in India. Defence and Space sectors opened for the private sector…With the use of technology, we have taken a leap in financial inclusion…Today, UPI is being used by street vendors to those shopping malls…We are actively taking steps to make India a manufacturing hub in the areas of solar energy, wind energy, electric vehicles and green hydrogen…”

Watch:

#WATCH | PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum in South Africa says, “Investor confidence has increased after the implementation of GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy code in India. Defence and Space sectors opened for the private sector…With the use of technology, we have taken a… pic.twitter.com/ROnDKdo1ev — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

PM Modi Calls India Growth Engine

Calling India the growth engine of the world, PM Modi said, “India will be the growth engine of the world. It’s because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode…We have focused on public service delivery and good governance…Today in India UPI is used at all levels…Today among all countries in the world, India is the country with the highest digital transaction,” says PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa”

Watch:

#WATCH | India will be the growth engine of the world. It’s because India turned calamity and tough times into economic reforms. In the last few years, the ease of doing business in India has improved due to the work done in the mission mode…We have focused on public service… pic.twitter.com/nfLPGFLQoi — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

