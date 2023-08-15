Home

Business

India Will Be Among Top 3 Economies In 5 Years: PM Modi At Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

India Will Be Among Top 3 Economies In 5 Years: PM Modi At Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

PM Modi during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort said that the world is aware of the capability of India's common people and it is certain that the country's capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust.

PM Modi said when his government came to power in 2014, India was at 10th position in the global economic system but now it has reached 5th position.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Tuesday at the historical Red Fort on 77th Independence Day and said India will be among top 3 economies in 5 years. He said when his government came to power in 2014, India was at 10th position in the global economic system but now it has reached 5th position.

Trending Now

“India will be among the top 3 economies in 5 years. When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position. This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches – we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” he said.

He also stated that the world is aware of the capability of India’s common people and it is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust.

“It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people, India’s diversity,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES