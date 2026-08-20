Indiabulls Limited issues clarification after Supreme Court order citing EOW status report, says all 197 legacy loans fully repaid

The status report also makes it clear that there was no kind of manipulation or irregularity involved, according to Indiabulsl Ltd.

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Indiabulls

New Delhi: In a significant development, Indiabulls Ltd on Tuesday issued a clarification, quoting a status report by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, that loans granted to five borrower groups stood fully repaid and closed. The EOW report, dated August 11, verified that gross collections stood at Rs 11,073.8 crore against total sanctioned amounts of Rs 8,267.9 crore, with all credits traced directly to the company’s bank accounts.

197 Loans, Rs 8,000 Crore Approved

According to Indiabulls Limited, the EOW’s August 11, 2026 report details 197 loan accounts linked to five borrower groups, with a total of ₹8,267.9 crore sanctioned across these accounts. The company further informed that a total of Rs 11,073.8 crore was collected from these accounts.

As per Indiabulls, the EOW also verified that the records of these payments were directly linked to the company’s bank accounts. The company said it earned around Rs 2,800 crore in interest and fees from these loans.

What the group-wise loan data reveals

According to Indiabulls Ltd, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the loan accounts across the five borrower entities, confirming that collections exceeded the sanctioned amounts in each case.

Here are some other key findings of the report:

Borrower Entity Number of Loans Sanctioned Amount Gross Collection Status DLF 67 Rs 2,212.65 crore Rs 2,731.58 crore Closed Vatika 113 Rs 2,832.21 crore Rs 4,291.36 crore Closed Chordia 6 Rs 1,490 crore Rs 2,130.92 crore Closed Americorp 4 Rs 154.5 crore Rs 166.28 crore Closed Reliance ADAG 7 Rs 1,574 crore Rs 1,753.63 crore Closed

EOW’s status report contains several clarifications, says Market Guru Anil Singhvi

Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi said that the news needs to be looked at from a different perspective. “The information has come from the old promoter group… The EOW’s status report contains several clarifications. Firstly, Indiabulls says that all these loans have been fully repaid and there is no outstanding amount payable to Indiabulls in relation to these loans,” said Singhvi.

The status report also makes it clear that there was no kind of manipulation or irregularity involved, according to Indiabulsl Ltd.

“The report also indicates that there was no payment or benefit given to the old promoters in connection with these transactions… Secondly, loans given to entities associated with the Reliance (ADAG) group have also been recovered,” said Singhvi.