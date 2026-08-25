Share Market News: Stock of THIS company in focus after it bags major project on Dwarka Expressway, eyes sales worth Rs 3,700 crore

Indiabulls Limited management stated that the addition of this new project strengthens the company's launch pipeline in the country's most premium residential market.

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New Delhi: Indiabulls Ltd, a company working in the field of real estate and financial services, has given important information to its investors today in its latest exchange filing. The company said in its filing today that it has signed an agreement with a private landlord for a residential project to be built on approximately 10.84 acres on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Phases 1 and 3 of the project have received RERA registration and are expected to launch by mid-October 2026. The project will have a saleable area of ​​approximately 2.1 million square feet and is expected to generate sales of approximately ₹3,700 crore. This brings the total GDV of all the company’s projects to ₹27,308 crore.

According to a press release issued by the company, the Dwarka Expressway area has rapidly emerged as one of the country’s premier and premium residential markets. There is steady demand for homes, rising prices, and limited supply of large, RERA-approved, ready-to-launch projects.

The company stated that acquiring a project on this corridor, spanning approximately 2.1 million square feet, is considered crucial for Indiabulls Limited. Two of the project’s three phases have already received RERA registration, and it is planned to launch in mid-October 2026, taking advantage of festive season demand.

This allows the company to sell at a premium price in the strong and highly sought-after area of ​​the NH-248BB corridor. With the addition of this project, the company’s total project pipeline has reached a GDV of over ₹27,000 crore. Additionally, the company may adopt this model to develop similar landlord-partnered projects in the NCR, MMR, and other Tier-1 cities.

Indiabulls Limited management stated that the addition of this new project strengthens the company’s launch pipeline in the country’s most premium residential market. Phase 1 and Phase 3 of the project have already received RERA registration.

According to the company, this positions it to unlock project value from the outset, while continuing to leverage and expand its capital-light development model without investing significant capital. Meanwhile, the company’s stock was trading 0.60% or Rs 0.16 lower at Rs 26.73 on the BSE at the time of writing the report.

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