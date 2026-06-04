Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company surge as it plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore, check details here

The company will issue up to 51.55 crore warrants. Each warrant is priced at ₹19.40, including a premium of Rs 17.40 per share. Each warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company.

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New Delhi: Shares of real estate company Indiabulls Ltd are on investors’ radar today. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Tuesday, the company said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000.07 crore by issuing convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoter group and non-promoter investors. As of 9:35 am, the company’s shares were trading at ₹24.90, up 2.60% or ₹0.63 on the BSE.

The company will issue up to 51.55 crore warrants. Each warrant is priced at ₹19.40, including a premium of Rs 17.40 per share. Each warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company.

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The board of directors has approved a proposal to issue warrants up to 51.55 crore to raise funds aggregating to ₹1,000.07 crore, which will be converted into an equal number of fully paid-up equity shares, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Phanes Limited, a member of the promoter group, will be allotted 225.2 million warrants, and Hermes Limited will receive 140.2 million warrants. Among non-promoter investors, EBISU Global Opportunities Fund Limited will receive 100 million warrants, and Nyaasa Global Fund VCC – Nyaasa India EM Sub Fund will receive 50 million warrants. Together, these four investors will subscribe for a total of 515.5 million warrants.

According to the company, each warrant will be convertible into equity shares in one or more tranches within 18 months. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been called on July 2, 2026, to seek shareholder approval for this proposal.

The company’s move comes at a time when companies in the real estate sector are focusing on raising capital and strengthening their balance sheets. Investors will now be watching the shareholders’ approval of this preferential issue and the potential stock movement that may follow.

Stock markets slide in early trade tracking weak global peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early deals on Thursday, tracking weak trends in global markets amid continuing uncertainty in West Asia and relentless foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 229.69 points to 74,139.32 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 66.30 points to 23,339.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,616.56 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

“In the near-term, headwinds are stronger for the market than tailwinds. The continuing uncertainty in West Asia and the big and sustained FPI selling are the strong headwinds which are weighing on the market,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The bullish undertone of the booming markets in the US, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan suggests more FPI selling in India, he added.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.