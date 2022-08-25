Mumbai: Joining a series of other banks, the Indian Bank and the Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday hiked interest rate on fixed deposits. Both the banks have increased the interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. While Indian Bank’s increased interest rates have taken effect on August 24, the Dhanlaxmi Bank’s new interest rates are in effect from August 25, 2022.Also Read - From SBI To HDFC, Know How Much Deposit Rates Banks Hiked Ahead of Festive Season

In a statement, the bank said it will continue to offer a 2.80% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days and a 3% interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days.

The bank also added that the fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will continue to earn 3.25% interest, while those with maturities between 91 and 120 days will continue to pay 3.50% interest.

Moreover, the bank said it will continue to give an interest rate of 3.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days, and an interest rate of 4% on fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to less than 9 months.

According to Indian Bank, the fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year will offer an interest rate of 4.40%, while those that mature in 1 year will earn an interest rate of 5.45%, up from 5.30% before, a 15 basis point increase.

Dhanlaxmi Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates

On the other hand, Dhanlaxmi Bank said it has increased interest rates on fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore and the new interest rates are in effect from August 25, 2022. Notably, te bank has increased the interest rates on multiple tenors ranging from 1 year to 10 years.

The Dhanlaxmi Bank said on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.25% and on term deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.75%.

The bank also added that the fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to less than one year will continue to fetch an interest rate of 4.50% and fixed deposits maturing in 1 year and above upto & inclusive of 2 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.60% which was earlier 5.15% a hike of 45 bps.

The Dhanlaxmi Bank also stated that it will offer an interest rate of 6.00% which was earlier 5.80% a hike of 20 bps on fixed deposits maturing in 555 days.

Moreover, the bank said on fixed deposits maturing in above 2 years upto and inclusive of 3 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.30% to 5.60% a hike of 30 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in above 3 years upto & inclusive of 5 years, the bank has hiked interest rate from 5.40% to 6.00% a hike of 60 bps.