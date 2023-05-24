Home

Business

This Indian Businessman In UAE Rewarded Rs 30 Crore To Employees, Their Families As His Company Turns 25

This Indian Businessman In UAE Rewarded Rs 30 Crore To Employees, Their Families As His Company Turns 25

Sohan Roy’s Aries Group is a ship design consultancy which employs over 2200 professionals. The company has its operations in 25 countries.

This Indian Businessman In UAE Rewarded Rs 30 Crore To Employees, Their Families As His Company Turns 25 (Image: Twitter @sohanroy)

New Delhi: A company in Sharjah, UAE, headed by an Indian, has rewarded its employees as well as their family with Rs 30 crore on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the company. The company has termed it a ‘Silver Jubilee Gift’ for the parents, spouses and children of the employees. “This is our way of saying “Thank you” for what they have been doing for our organisation,” said the billionaire who has an honourary doctorate and a ‘Sir’ title to his credit to Gulf News.

Roy said the company has devised a mechanism to give away the reward to families of employees who have completed a minimum of five years with the group over a prescribed time period.

You may like to read

“As we reflect on the past 25 years, we are grateful for the commitment and efficiency of our employees and their families who have supported them,” said Sohan Roy, founder chairman and CEO of Aries Group.

Trending Now

The company also has had the unique policy of providing ‘parental allowance’ to the parents of its employees. “Our group recognises the importance of family support in the success of its employees, and this initiative is a way to express gratitude to the parents who have supported their children’s education and careers. The company believes inviting parents to the event is a way to honour their role in shaping their children’s lives and supporting their aspirations,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Who is Sohan Roy?

Sohan Roy is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies.

He launched Ariz Marine & Engineering Services in 1998 after starting his career as a marine engineer.

He is the founder-director of Concept Indywood, Founder President of Indywood Billionaires Club.

Sohan Roy’s Aries Group is a ship design consultancy which employs over 2200 professionals. The company has its operations in 25 countries.

Forbes placed Sohan Roy on the list of Billionaire Indian Leaders of the world four consecutive times from 2015 to 2019.

He was honored with the Honorary Professional Doctorate Certificate in Global Leadership and Management by European International University (EIU), Paris.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s Vismayas Max Studio complex has been taken over by Aries Group. The Aries Group has a proud history of serving clients in a variety of industries, including marine engineering, oil and gas, and entertainment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES