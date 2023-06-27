Home

Indian Corporates Pave Way For Tribal Upscaling: Exemplary Contributions & Initiatives

Indian corporates have demonstrated commendable commitment towards upscaling tribal growth. Through their diverse initiatives spanning livelihood development, education, entrepreneurship, and environmental conservation, several companies have made significant contributions towards empowering tribal communities and fostering sustainable development in India.

New Delhi: Indian corporates have, in recent years, recognised the need for inclusive and sustainable development, leading to their active involvement in upscaling tribal growth. These corporates are making significant contributions towards uplifting the socio-economic status of the tribal population by collaborating with tribal communities and implementing various initiatives.

Let us look at some of the remarkable contributions of Indian corporates towards upscaling tribal growth, highlighting the transformative initiatives taken by specific companies.

Tata Group – Empowering Tribal Livelihoods

One of India’s largest conglomerates, the Tata Group, has been at the forefront of driving tribal growth through various initiatives. For example, Tata Power has undertaken community development projects in regions with a substantial tribal population, focusing on skill development, education, and healthcare. Tata Chemicals has established sustainable livelihood programs, such as training tribal farmers in organic farming techniques, enabling them to access premium markets. Through its tribal outreach programs, the Tata Group has contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of tribal communities.

ITC Limited – Linking Tribal Farmers to Markets

ITC Limited, a prominent diversified conglomerate, has pioneered initiatives to integrate tribal farmers into agricultural supply chains. Through its Social and Farm Forestry Program, ITC works closely with tribal communities to promote sustainable farming practices and increase their income. The company has facilitated the formation of farmer producer organizations (FPOs) in tribal regions, enabling collective bargaining power, access to credit, and fair market prices. These efforts have not only improved the livelihoods of tribal farmers but also fostered the conservation of natural resources and biodiversity.

Adani Group – Enhancing Education and Skill Development

The Adani Group, a leading infrastructure conglomerate, has made significant contributions to tribal growth through education and skill development initiatives. Adani Foundation’s ‘Udaan’ project focuses on enhancing educational opportunities for tribal children, providing scholarships, and supporting infrastructure development in remote areas. Additionally, the Adani Skill Development Centre imparts vocational training to tribal youth, equipping them with employable skills. These endeavors by the Adani Group have been instrumental in bridging the education gap and empowering tribal communities with knowledge and opportunities for a brighter future.

Mahindra & Mahindra – Promoting Tribal Entrepreneurship

Mahindra & Mahindra, a prominent automotive and conglomerate company, has been actively involved in promoting tribal entrepreneurship and sustainable development. Through its Mahindra Rural Housing Finance initiative, the company has facilitated financial inclusion by providing affordable housing finance options to tribal communities. Mahindra’s ‘Project Hariyali’ focuses on afforestation, helping tribal communities generate income through forest-based livelihoods. Additionally, the company has partnered with tribal artisans to promote and market their traditional handicrafts. Mahindra & Mahindra’s initiatives showcase the potential for inclusive business models that uplift tribal communities while preserving their cultural heritage.

