Indian Economy Can Reach $5 Trillion Target By 2025-26: Officials

New Delhi: India would be able to achieve the ambitious $5 trillion dollar economy by 2025-26 despite the prevailing global headwinds, top officials told a Parliamentary panel on finance. They added that the Indian economy is doing well even as the geopolitical situation is highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Indian economy, at its current growth rate of 6.4 per cent, would be able to become a $5 trillion dollar economy by 2025-26, said the officials, the IANS reported quoting sources privy to developments. Senior government officials were summoned by the Parliamentary standing committee on finance seeking their views on the overall economic outlook and roadmap for a $5 trillion economy.

The meeting before the Parliamentary committee was attended by economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, and Chief Economic Adviser V. Ananth Nageswaran, where the projections on the economic growth and the roadmap towards becoming a $5 trillion economy were given, sources informed IANS further. The report also added that finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan, who was also summoned by the panel, could not attend the meeting.

When the committee members asked officials about the data on unemployment, they were informed that in urban centres, the employment scenario was satisfactory. Sources also added that the Parliament panel, headed by BJP Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha, quizzed the officials about rising prices of edible oil, capex and private investments in the country.

However, this optimism on steady economic growth despite global uncertainties, projected by the top officials, is in stark contrast to the grim picture painted by representatives of three major public sector banks before the same panel last week.

Representatives of leading public sector banks namely State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India had last week indicated to the Parliamentary standing committee on finance that owing to volatile geopolitical situations, achieving the target of making India a $5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-25 looks difficult and may only be possible by 2030 at the current GDP growth rate.

The bank officials are learnt to have informed the panel that at the current GDP rate of around 6.4 per cent, it would not be possible to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 and at this rate, the target may only be achieved by 2030.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.