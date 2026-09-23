Good news for Modi government as S&P Global raises India’s FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7 percent from 6.6 percent

The Indian economy grew higher than expected at 7.8 per cent in the June quarter. S&P said factors like robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports, and accelerating government investment have driven the growth.

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S&P Global Ratings has raised its forecast for India’s economic growth in FY27 to 7% from 6.6% earlier, citing stronger-than-expected industrial activity, consumption, exports and government investment. “Several factors drove growth to higher levels than we expected in the June quarter,” S&P Global Ratings said in its latest Asia-Pacific Economic Outlook.

The ratings agency attributed the stronger-than-expected performance to robust industrial activity, healthy consumer demand, strong goods exports and accelerating government investment. It subsequently raised its FY27 growth forecast by 40 basis points.

Here are some of the key details:

The upgrade follows India’s 7.8 percent year-on-year GDP growth in the June quarter.

While growth moderated from 8.6 percent in the preceding quarter, S&P said it remained robust and continued to support economic momentum across emerging Asia.

S&P expects India’s economic expansion to remain strong beyond the current fiscal year.

S&P has projected GDP growth at 7.2 percent for FY28 and 7 percent for FY29.

FY27 forecast has been raised by 0.4 percentage point, the projections for FY28 and FY29 remain unchanged.

The agency predicts growth to moderate in the second half of FY27 as some of the boost from GST rationalisation and income-tax cuts fades.

S&P expects inflationary pressures to build and sees the Reserve Bank of India raising its policy rate by 25 basis points during FY27.

The agency expects India’s consumer inflation to average 5.1% in FY27.

Its projections show the policy rate rising to 5.5% by the end of FY27, from 5.25 percent in FY26. S&P expects the rate to remain at 5.5% through FY29 before easing to 5.25 percent in FY30.

Fitch raises India’s FY’27 GDP growth projections to 6.9 percent

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday raised India’s GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.9 per cent, from 6.4 per cent, citing strong economic growth in the June quarter and overall economic resilience.

According to Fitch, India’s economic momentum is likely to moderate over the remaining fiscal year, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase interest rates by 0.25 per cent in its October monetary policy meeting.

A growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the June quarter indicates that the “Indian economy has shown resilience in the face of the shock from the US-Iran war, despite the strong terms-of-trade deterioration seen in the first half of 2026,” Fitch said.

It said that PMI survey data point to a slower pace of expansion in both manufacturing and services; below-normal monsoon rains will weigh on growth in agriculture and rural demand; and rising inflation will constrain real incomes and consumer dynamics.

“Private investment prospects look more buoyant, and we expect investment to rise by more than 10 per cent; non-food credit growth reached 19 per cent yoy in July,” Fitch added.

Overall GDP growth will be 6.9 per cent (revised up from 6.4 per cent in June), Fitch added.

“Given the combination of strong demand, price rises, and adverse supply developments, we expect the RBI to raise rates by 25 bp in October this year to 5.5 per cent. We then expect a further rise to 5.75 per cent in early 2027 and then for rates to ease back to 5.5 per cent in 2028,” Fitch said.