New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance released its Monthly Economic Report for the month of May 2022. According to the report, the Indian economy has recovered fully to the pre-pandemic level. However, it may witness a slower growth rate next rate. "Various international agencies have projected a slowing of global economic growth. India's economy is also expected to witness slowing growth, though still higher than the other emerging market economies," the document read.

Indian GDP At $3.2 trillion

In the document, the Ministry said, "As predicted in the first and second estimates released earlier this calendar year, provisional estimates have now established that the Indian economy in 2021-22 has indeed fully recovered the pre-pandemic real GDP level of 2019-20. The real GDP growth in 2021-22 stands at 8.7 per cent, 1.5 per cent higher than the real GDP of 2019-20."

In nominal terms, India's GDP stands at Rs 236.65 lakh crore or US$ 3.2 Trillion in 2021-22. In the pre-pandemic era or 2019-20, it stood at $ 2.8 Trillion.

Import pressure on coal high

“Growth in industrial and services activity has led to rising consumption of power and fuel in the economy. Increasing summer heat has also contributed to an increase in power consumption while the release of pent-up consumer demand, particularly in respect of contract-based services, has added to an increase in fuel consumption. Given the tight supply situation for domestically produced coal and high global energy prices, the import burden of the economy is becoming relentless as industrial and services activities increase in the economy”, the report added.

Major cities in India, including New Delhi, have been facing severe power shortages due to a lack of coal. According to previous reports, several power plants have been shut down due to a lack of coal availability.

Inflation expected to remain above 6 per cent in medium term

The report also stated that although retail inflation has eased in the last few weeks, it is expected to stay above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

“The imported components of high retail inflation in India have mainly been elevated global prices of crude and edible oil while locally, the onset of summer heat waves have led to a rise in vegetable prices”, the report read.

On the Indian economy’s outlook, it said, “India faces near-term challenges in managing its fiscal deficit, sustaining economic growth, reining in inflation and containing the current account deficit while maintaining a fair value of the Indian currency.”