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Good news for Indian economy as rupee gains for 2nd straight session; heres what to expect

Good news for Indian economy as rupee gains for 2nd straight session; here’s what to expect

Discover what lies ahead for the Indian economy as the rupee strengthens and secures gains for a second straight session.

Indian Rupee- File image

New Delhi: In a significant economic development, the Indian rupee extended its recovery for a second consecutive trading session on Friday. Appreciating 63 paise to close provisionally at 95.73 against the US dollar, the Indian domestic currency drew support from easing crude oil prices, sending positive sentiment in local equity markets and expectations of intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments on Indian Rupee and how does it impact Indian users.

Also read: Big relief for flyers amid West Asia crisis as Maharashtra cuts ATF VAT to 7% to ease airfare pressure

How is the Indian Rupee performing?

The rupee opened at 96.30 per dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market and witnessed sharp gains during the day. It touched an intra-day high of 95.30 and a low of 95.68 before settling at 95.73. The latest rise comes after the currency had rebounded 50 paise on Thursday from its record closing low to end at 96.36 against the greenback.

Also read: Indian Rupee hits all-time-low, breaches 95-level against US Dollar

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How are Benchmark stock indices performing?

Benchmark stock indices ended the session in positive territory, with the Sensex rising 231.99 points to close at 75,415.35 and the Nifty advancing 64.60 points to settle at 23,719.30. Market analysts, however, cautioned that geopolitical developments remain a key risk for the currency.

Also read: Rupee hits record low of 96.14 as West Asia crisis deepens: What happens to your household budget, travel and investments?

How will gaining of the Indian Rupee help Indian consumers?

Cheaper Fuel & Groceries: Buying imported crude oil and goods becomes cheaper for India, which helps keep local petrol, diesel, and everyday grocery prices from rising.

More Affordable Gadgets: Smartphones, laptops, and home appliances rely on imported parts. A stable rupee prevents these electronics from getting hit with sudden price hikes.

Better Value Abroad: If you are traveling overseas or paying for international tuition, your money goes further. You get more foreign currency for your rupees, reducing your total costs.

Lower Gold Prices: India imports most of its gold. A stronger rupee keeps domestic gold and jewelry prices more stable and affordable for weddings and festivals.

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