Indian economy stood out amid uneven global growth, says RBI November bulletin; cites strong credit demand and festive momentum

Indian economy stood out amid uneven global growth in October, backed by strong credit demand, narrowed trade deficit, and near-record GST collections, while CPI inflation crossed 6%.

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Mumbai: The Indian economy stood out amidst uneven global economic performance, with high-frequency indicators of domestic activity demonstrating resilience in October underpinned by strong credit demand, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) November bulletin released on Wednesday. Highlighting that the economy entered the third quarter on the back of robust Q2:2026-27 corporate results, the central bank noted that strong export performance helped narrow India’s trade deficit in October compared to the corresponding month last year.

What does RBI November bulletin say?

According to the bulletin, domestic equity markets rebounded on the back of strong corporate earnings and foreign portfolio inflows, while net inflows under External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) deposits also remained healthy. High-frequency indicators sustained momentum in October due to buoyant festive demand, propelling Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections to their second-highest monthly level since the tax regime’s rollout in July 2017. However, the RBI flagged that headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to a shade above 6 per cent in October, driven primarily by ‘food and beverages’ alongside a firming up in fuel and core inflation.

The high-frequency indicators sustained momentum in October, supported by buoyant festive demand. Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue rose sharply to the second-highest monthly collection level since its rollout in July 2017. The bulletin mentions that the headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased in October, to a shade above 6 per cent. Inflation pressures were primarily driven by ‘food and beverages’. Inflation in fuel and core components also firmed up.

The key deficit indicators of the Union Government were higher in H1: 2026-27 as compared to the last year. However, capex continued to register double-digit growth, underlining the sustained emphasis on infrastructure-led development. Merchandise exports—remaining broad-based in October—reached the highest ever monthly level.

The bulletin underlines that the Indian rupee started strengthening since the second week of October and gained further in November with renewed portfolio inflows. It highlights that supply-side challenges, elevated energy prices, and geopolitical uncertainty remain significant headwinds to the global economic outlook. Persistent inflationary pressures have led to synchronised monetary policy tightening across major central banks in the last three months.

(With inputs from agencies)