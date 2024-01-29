Home

Indian Economy To Grow 7% In FY24; Finance Ministry Predicts Before Interim Budget 2024

The Ministry of Finance has said that the global economy is struggling to maintain its recovery post-COVID because successive shocks have buffeted it and India is on the way to achieve 7% growth in this FY.

New Delhi: Just before the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Ministry has announced that it is very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate at or above 7 per cent for the financial year 24. Notably, several other experts have said that the economy may achieve another year of 7 per cent real growth in FY25 as well.

If the prognosis for FY25 turns out to be right, it will mark the fourth year post-pandemic that the Indian economy will have grown at or over 7 per cent. That would be an impressive achievement, testifying to the resilience and potential of the Indian economy, the Finance Ministry said.

“Some economists argue, with considerable merit, that not all growth is equal. They are right. It is one thing for India to grow at 8-9 per cent when the world economy is growing at 4 per cent, but it is another thing to grow at or above 7 per cent when the world economy is struggling to grow at 2 per cent.

“One unit of growth in the latter circumstance is qualitatively superior to the former,” the Finance Ministry said in a review of the Indian economy just days before the Interim Budget (February 1).

Marginal Utility of Growth Goes Higher

The marginal utility of growth in the second scenario is much higher. The global economy is struggling to maintain its recovery post-Covid because successive shocks have buffeted it. Some of them, such as supply chain disruptions, will return in 2024. If they persist, they will impact trade flows, transportation costs, economic output and inflation worldwide.

India will not be exempt from it, but having faced and seen off COVID and the energy and commodity price shocks of 2022, India is quietly confident of weathering the emerging disturbances, the review said. This is not the Economic Survey prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs. That will come before the full Budget after the general elections.

Nifty Records Biggest Single-day Gain Since Dec 4

Nifty ended the first day of the week with its biggest single-day gain since December 4, with heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the gains, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said on Monday.

At close on Monday, Nifty was up 385 points or 1.8 per cent at 21,737.60, while Sensex closed the day 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent higher at 71,941.57.

Cash market volumes on the NSE were high at Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio remained up at 1.39:1, Jasani said. The buildup ahead of the vote on account seems to have started. This upmove can be used for selectively reducing weight in individual stocks that have run up too fast, he said.

Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, said Nifty Oil and Gas and Nifty Energy were the sectors that outperformed on Monday, up by 5.18 per cent and 5.17 per cent, respectively. Excitement among investors ahead of the interim budget, which is likely to include major allocations to infrastructure and energy, is partly responsible for the Nifty 50’s recent rally, he said.

Government expenditure in these sectors usually indicates strong growth potential, which draws interest from investors, so this confidence is not unwarranted. Further upswings are also observed in certain industries, such defence and railways, perhaps as a result of anticipations around targeted fiscal assistance, Vidwani said.

ONGC, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty on Monday, while Cipla, ITC, LTIMindtree, Bajaj Auto, and Infosys were the top losers.

(With inputs from agencies)

