Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 per cent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well. "Our own estimates have also shown based on the developments, that we are definitely at that range…7.4 (per cent) and that level will continue even next year," Sitharaman said, speaking at the FE Best Banks Awards event here.

She said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have projected India's growth to be the fastest for the next two fiscal years, and their estimates are in sync with that of the Reserve Bank of India as well.

Issuing a warning, she said the global situation continues to be challenging and it is not the right time to throw caution to the winds as yet. The export sector will face difficulties as the global growth slows down, and the government will work with such entities to face the headwinds, she said.

Don’t burden utilities, pay for freebies from budgets: FM

Meanwhile, underlining that we need a rigorous debate on the freebies side, but stressed that political parties making pre-poll promises should make budgetary provisions for taking care of the expenditures and not push the burden on other entities.

Citing the example of free electricity being promised in many states, the finance minister said the burden for the freebies should not be thrust upon the power discoms or gencos. “If a promise has been made to the people at the time of the election, you are looking at a quid pro quo. You should be, as a responsible party, assume after you come to power, make a provision in the budget for it,” Sitharaman said, speaking at the FE Best Bank Awards event here.

She said in the case of the power sector, there have been cases where states have paid the utilities in parts or not paid at all. “You end up shifting the burden to the discom which has not gone to the election. The discom has not asked for votes. Why should they be burdened? Do they have the power to stop continuing the supply? And similarly the gencos,” she said. “The debate is not about what constitutes a freebie, but if you have given a promise, provision for it,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)