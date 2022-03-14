New Delhi: Air travellers in India may see a puzzling trend in the coming days. According to a report by Indian Express, rising air fuel prices may make domestic flight prices costlier in India and international flights cheaper. The domestic fares have already jumped 15-20 per cent in the last four weeks.Also Read - 6 Must Have Medical Devices You Should Keep Handy For Health Emergencies

According to the report, the airlines have to price the tickets for the next 15 months on the basis of a price ceiling. From the bookings for the 16th day and afterwards, the air ticket prices can be fixed as per the discretion of the airlines. Also Read - 4 Injured After Balcony Collapses in Delhi's Anand Parbat Area

The rise in the domestic fares has been credited to the rising crude oil prices due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The brent crude oil price rose from $69 per barrel to $130 per barrel in a matter of months, the report stated. From March 1, aviation turbine fuel in Delhi costs Rs 95,350.66 per kilolitre. This was Rs 59,400.91 per kilolitre as of March 1, 2021, the report added. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE News And Updates: Will Board Release Class 12 Result Today?

With the summer approaching, more people are expected to travel via airlines. For the past two years, the Covid-19 induced lockdowns had restricted people from travelling. Now, the rising flight prices may make things slow again.

International Fares May Get Cheaper

But for the international flights, there might be some respite in fares. Now that India has decided to resume the international flights from March 27, more airlines are expected to start new flights on the old routes.

This might lead to less ticket prices due to a rise in supply.

Under the current arrangements, airlines are allowed to operate around 2,000 international flights from India every week. This is equal to half of the 4,700 departures from India per week before the pandemic struck.