New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has revealed that India’s non-petroleum exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) grew by 14 per cent year-on-year during June-August 2022 amid significant global macroeconomic headwinds. Indian exports to the UAE, excluding petroleum products grew from USD 5.17 billion during June-August 2021 to USD 5.92 billion during June-August 2022 — an increase of 14 per cent, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.Also Read - Rupee Hits All-Time Low For Second Straight Day! Opens 25 Paisa Lower At 81.09 Against Dollar

The release further dedicates the growth in exports to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed on February 18, 2022 during a virtual summit between India and the UAE. Also Read - India's Illicit Market Stood At Rs 2,60,094 Cr In 2019-20 Bringing Rs 58,521 Cr Tax Loss To Govt: FICCI

HERE IS A LIST OF THE TOP 10 PRODUCT CATEGORIES THAT THE GOVERNMENT HAS RELEASED

Chapter Chapter Description Jun-Aug 2021 Jun-Aug 2022 Y-o-y Change ( per cent) 85 Electrical machinery and equipment 549.1 916.53 67 71 Gems & jewellery 1053.33 1404.73 33 10 Cereals 107.93 281.36 161 17 Sugars and sugar confectionery 33.04 111.49 237 28 Inorganic chemicals 90.3 156.92 74 84 Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof 211.34 267.89 27 87 Vehicles and accessories thereof 122.06 169.03 38 9 Coffee, tea, mate and spices 58.37 95.7 64 7 Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers 40.75 74.16 82 33 Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations 48.79 72.39 48

Indian imports from the UAE, excluding petroleum related imports, during the same three-month period grew from USD 5.56billion (June-August 2021) to USD 5.61 billion (June-August 2022) or an increase of 1 per cent. Also Read - India Stands Tough At WTO Defending Its Move To Ban Wheat, Rice Exports

Also, it should be noted that this year-on-year growth of India’s non-oil exports comes in the context of significant macroeconomic headwinds such as conflict in Ukraine, COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, rising inflationary pressures, expected policy tightening in advanced economies, global growth slowdown and consequent reduced demand, reduction in global merchandize trade (growth slowed down to 3.2 per cent in Q1 2022 vis-a-vis 5.7 per cent in Q4 2021) etc.

World Trade Oraginsation’s global trade growth forecast for the entire year 2022 was at 3 per cent in April 2022. This forecast is expected to be revised downwards as the macroeconomic headwinds had worsened since April 2022.

The press release also added that Indian exports are likely to increase further in the coming months with increasing use of the CEPA by the exporters and with dedicated efforts from Department of Commerce, in association with Indian Mission in the UAE, through organization of a series of trade promotion events in the UAE during the current financial year.

The analysis of the India-UAE CEPA was carried out from the period of June-August 2022, excluding statistics of oil trade. The month of May has not been included for the purpose of the analysis as it is considered as a transitory period. Oil trade has not been considered as import increase in oil/petroleum products is largely on account of the rise in global prices and to a certain extent on an increase offtake in volumes, said the Ministry of Commerce & Industry Further, it is pertinent to mention that bulk of the oil imports from the UAE are of crude petroleum, the demand for which is inelastic and the customs duty for which is very low.