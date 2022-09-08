New Delhi: The government of India received a total of Rs 5,879 crore as dividends between September 6 and September 8, according to data from Department of Investment and Public Asset Management under the Ministry of Finance.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com

THESE ARE THE COMPANIES BEHIND THE ABOVE DIVIDENDS

Coal India Ltd: Rs 1,223 crore

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC): Rs 277 crore

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL): Rs 226 crore

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): Rs 2,408 crore

Apart from these companies, DIPAM also said that the government of India received Rs 69 crore as dividend tranche from Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Rs 67 crore from Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) as dividend tranche in the month of September. Earlier, in March, it was reported that the government received Rs 4353 crore as dividend tranches from seven public sector enterprises.