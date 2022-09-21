New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India has finally issued draft rules to make it mandatory for car makers to install alarm system for rear seat belts, according to a Reuters report. The last date for public comments on draft rules is October 5, the report added.Also Read - Attention Delhi: Not Wearing Rear Seat Belt to Attract ₹ 1,000 Fine

The unfortunate death of Indian businessman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident triggered a widespread demand for a mandatory rear seatbelt policy for car manufacturers. Two days after Mistry’s demise, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had announced that wearing seat belt would be mandatory for all passengers in a car, failing which, would attract a penalty. Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Accident: Mercedes Team Arrives To Inspect Car, Recover Data Chip

Also Read - As a Responsible Brand...: Mercedes-Benz Issues Statement on Cyrus Mistry's Car Crash; Read Here

The accident occurred when Mistry was returning from the Parsi pilgrim of Udvada in Gujarat, with Dr Anahita Pundole, her husband Darius Pundole, and brother-in-law Jehangir Pandole. Mistry and Jehangir lost their lives on the spot, while Anahita and Darius were severely injured.