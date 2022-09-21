New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is likely to announce India’s new foreign trade policy (FTP) on September 29 with a view to promoting the country’s outbound shipments, the PTI reported quoting an official. The current foreign trade policy is in force till September 30.Also Read - Indian Govt Extends Export Of Broken Rice In Transit Till September 30. Conditions Apply

The current policy which was primarily announced in 2015 was meant to continue till 2020. However, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the government extended it for another year till March 31, 2021, and once again till September 30, 2020.

The new scheme is expected to focus on developing certain districts, having scalable products that hold huge export potential, as export hubs. Ease of trade, IT-enablement, e-commerce, research and development, lowering transaction costs, et cetera are the other factors that may be taken into consideration while framing the new FTP.

ROADMAP TO A $1 TRILLION EXPORT ECONOMY

India is targeting to achieve a target of $1 trillion exports in goods and services each by 2030, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said earlier this year. The 2021-22 data for Indian exports recorded an all-time high of $422 billion, which was about 44 per cent higher than the previous year’s data. However, the slowdown in global demand has caused a deceleration in growth in the last two months.

“While there is not much expectation in terms of fiscal benefits with existing schemes such as RoDTEP and RoSCTL taking care of input duty remissions for exporters, there could be some incentives for promoting research and development and innovation”, the Business Line said quoting a source.

The report also added that the new FTP is likely to focus on promoting digitisation. According to the system that’s in place, there’s a jurisdictional restriction to exports that is in tandem with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) offices. This jurisdictional restriction will not be relevant when it comes to digitised processing.