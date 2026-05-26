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Indian mangoes create yummy magic in foreign markets with Alphonso reigning at top; other varieties too find many patrons

Indian mangoes create ‘yummy’ magic in foreign markets with Alphonso reigning at top; other varieties too find many patrons

Maharashtra's Alphonso mango continues to reign internationally as the 'King of Mangoes' due to its exquisite aroma and velvety texture.

(Representational image: www.magnific.com)

New Delhi: Indian mangoes are once again making waves in global markets. Rising export volumes, premium pricing, and growing popularity—both among the Indian diaspora living abroad and foreign consumers—have propelled Indian mango exports to new heights. From the Gulf nations to Europe, Singapore, and the USA, Indian mangoes are being eagerly embraced as a ‘premium seasonal fruit.’

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India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes, accounting for nearly half of the global output. According to Business Today, the country’s vast population itself consumes a significant portion of this harvest. Despite this, recent years have witnessed a tremendous surge in exports, driven by improvements in logistics, irradiation facilities, and cold-chain networks.

New Record in Earnings

According to data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India exported approximately 29,938 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes in the financial year 2024-25, generating export revenue exceeding Rs 470 crore.

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High Commission of Singapore

A recent social media post by the High Commission of Singapore in India perfectly captured this excitement.

The post read: “Guys, #indianmango fever has landed in Singapore. Mangoes from all states of India are flying off the shelves. Thanks to @protosphinx for sharing the story with us. HC Wong #mango #mangoexport @AgriGoI #fruit”

UAE: The Largest Buyer

Demand for Indian mangoes is highest in the Gulf nations, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the single largest buyer. According to APEDA, in 2024 alone, India exported over 12,000 metric tonnes of mangoes—valued at $20 million—to the UAE. Demand has also surged rapidly in countries such as the USA, the UK, Qatar, Kuwait, and others.

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Alphonso Remains the Top Choice

Maharashtra’s Alphonso mango continues to reign internationally as the ‘King of Mangoes’ due to its exquisite aroma and velvety texture. However, exporters note that global buyers are now increasingly showing a preference for other varieties as well. Gujarat’s Kesar, South India’s Totapuri, and North India’s Langra and Chausa varieties are proving to be immensely popular among foreign consumers.

According to APEDA, varieties such as Kesar are gaining significant popularity in international markets that are price-sensitive, as they are considerably more affordable compared to the premium Alphonso.

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