Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after the voting for the Assembly elections of five states ended and the exit polls suggested BJP’s win in four states, trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the broader index in India. It has been figured that benchmark Indian indices may open flat on Tuesday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.61% at 07:40 am. Earlier on Monday, the Sensex slipped 1491.06 points to close at 52,842.75, while Nifty ended at 15,863.15, down 382.20 points. Meanwhile, the US market on Monday also ended deep in the red as economic growth prospects took a big hit due to uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Today Falls Over 1,400 Points, Nifty Ends Below 15,900

Follow our LIVE blog for all the latest updates on share market and the day’s proceedings from Dalal Street.

Also Read - Indian Rupee Falls To Lifetime Low Of 76.98 Per Dollar Amidst Russia Ukraine War

Also Read - Sensex Today Falls 778 Points, Nifty At 16,600. Nifty Bank Lowest In 2022

Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Rupee falls to record low vs dollar
    The rupee breached the crucial 77 mark against the US dollar to plummet to a lifetime low Monday as crude oil prices leapt to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis, stoking concerns that a widening current account gap and surging inflationary expectations would prompt overseas funds to sell more of Indian financial assets.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    Oil seesaws, Asia shares dip as Ukraine talks make little progress

    Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth.

  • 8:10 AM IST

    Wall Street stocks in deep red as oil hits $130

    Wall Street stocks plunged Monday in the latest rout following Russia’s attack on Ukraine as worries mount that spiking commodity prices will slow the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 2.4 percent, a loss of nearly 800 points, to finish at 32,817.38, continuing last week’s retreat. The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.0 percent to end at 4,201.09, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.6 percent to 12,830.96.