Stock Market LIVE Updates: A day after the voting for the Assembly elections of five states ended and the exit polls suggested BJP’s win in four states, trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat to negative start for the broader index in India. It has been figured that benchmark Indian indices may open flat on Tuesday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.61% at 07:40 am. Earlier on Monday, the Sensex slipped 1491.06 points to close at 52,842.75, while Nifty ended at 15,863.15, down 382.20 points. Meanwhile, the US market on Monday also ended deep in the red as economic growth prospects took a big hit due to uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis.Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Today Falls Over 1,400 Points, Nifty Ends Below 15,900

