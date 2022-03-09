New Delhi: SGX Nifty signals a flat start for the Indian share market on Wednesday. The US last night announced that they will stop importing oil from Russia. This is expected to have a strong impact on the share markets today. Also, the rising food and oil prices have kept investors on the edge.Also Read - BREAKING: LIC IPO Gets SEBI Nod Within 22 Days Of Filing DRHP

On Tuesday, however, the share market snapped its falling streak and ended over 500 points in the green. Nifty recovered 16,000 levels backed by IT and Pharma stocks. Metals stock, however, performed poorly. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vasylkiv; Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Suspend Sales In Russia

Follow our LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the share market and the day’s proceedings from Dalal Street.