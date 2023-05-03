Home

Indian-origin Ajay Banga Confirmed As Next World Bank President

New Delhi: The World Bank on Wednesday confirmed that former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga has been selected to a five-year term as president, effective June 2, taking charge at a pivotal time for the development lender as it looks to better address climate change.

Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by U.S. President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former U.S. Treasury official during the Trump administration.

