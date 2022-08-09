New Delhi: “History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful” – This dialogue from KGF 2 has made the internet go bonkers ever since the movie’s trailer was released. You don’t have to read between the lines to relate this dialogue with the most common people, whom we might or might not have seen in the bustling Indian towns, who are now sitting on the top-most chairs of leading multi-national corporations (MNCs)Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says He Went To THIS School In Chennai
In this article, let’s dig into the roots of those Indian-origin CEOs who owe a big slice in shaping the world. Also Read - How Late-Night Emails Are Impacting Employees' Well-being? Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Explains
- Arvind Krishna – Chairman and CEO of IBM Group
An alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Arvind Krishna, was born into a Telugu-speaking family in the West Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh. After completing BTech in IIT-K, Mr Krishna moved to the United States to earn a PhD in electrical engineering. Arvind Krishna has been working with the IBM for over two decades now.
- Sundar Pichai – CEO, Google LLC & Alphabet INCPichai was born in Tamil Nadu. After completing primary education in the state itself, he earned a degree in metallurgical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He also holds an M.S. from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Wharton School of Pennsylvania. Pichai joined Google in 2004 and in 2015, after receiving a series of accolades, he took over as the CEO of Google, replacing Larry Page, one of the co-founders of the company.
- Satya Narayana Nadella – CEO of MicrosoftNadella was born to a Telugu-speaking family in Hyderabad of the present-day Telangana. He completed bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka in 1988. Later, he moved to the United States to pursue M.S. in computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He also received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1997. Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and before rising up to the CEO position in 2014, he had held several important positions in the company such as V-P of Business Division, Executive V-P of Cloud and Enterprise Group etc.
- Shantanu Narayen – CEO of Adobe Inc.Narayen is another Indian origin CEO who grew up in a Telugu-speaking family in Hyderabad. He completed bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering from University College of Engineering, Osmania University in Hyderabad. He moved to the United States to complete his education, and in 1986 received a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. In 1993 he received an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley. Prior to joining Adobe, Shantanu Narayen had worked extensively in the Silicon Valley including with Apple Inc. He joined Adobe in 19998 and he was appointed as the CEO in 2007 replacing Bruce Chizen.
- Leena Nair – CEO of ChanelLeena Nair hails from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur. After completing her MBA from Xavier School of Management in Jharkhand, she joined Unilever where she worked for nearly three decades. In 2016, Nair became Unilever’s “first female, first Asian, youngest ever” chief human-resources officer. In December 2021, Nair was appointed chief executive officer of Chanel. She is also the mentee of Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo.
- Parag Agrawal – CEO of TwitterAgrawal was born in Ajmer, Rajasthan. After completing degree in engineering from IIT Bombay, he moved to the United States to pursue a PhD. He joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011. In November 2021, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as the CEO of Twitter and that Parag Agrawal was replacing him immediately.
- Punit Renjen – CEO of DeloittePunit Renjen grew up in Haryana’s Rohtak. He attended a local college and after graduation, he worked for a Delhi-based home appliances company. He earned his Master of Management from Willamette’s Atkinson Graduate School of Management in 1986. He was appointed as the CEO of Deloitte Global in 2015 for a period of 4 years, and in 2019, he was re-elected for a second, 4-year term as Deloitte Global CEO.
- Sharmistha ‘Shar’ Dubey – CEO of Match GroupEver been on a dating app? If you have, then there is a high chance of using one of the products of the Match Group which includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, and much more.
Coming back to the CEO, Sharmistha Dubey grew up in Jamshedpur and completed engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Later, she obtained an MS from Ohio State University. She joined Match dot com in 2016. In 2020, Dubey was promoted to the post of the CEO at the Match Group.
- Laxman Narasimhan- CEO of Reckitt BenckiserNarasimhan grew up in Pune, Maharashtra. After earning a degree in engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, he completed an MA in German and and MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania. Narasimhan worked for McKinsey for 19 years until 2012. He then joined PepsiCo after which he joined Reckitt in 2019. He was appointed as the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser on September 1, 2019.
- Sanjay Mehrotra – CEO of Micron TechnologyMehrotra was born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After completing primary education in New Delhi, at the age of 18, Mehrotra moved to the United States where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. He holds more than 70 patents and is also the co-founder of SanDisk where he served as the CEO till 2016. He was later appointed as the CEO of Micron Technology in 2017.