New Delhi: In a recent development, the Indian Post Payments Bank has released a notification regarding the change of rules in the savings account. According to a report by Economic Times, the IPPB will now charge Rs 150 + GST on the closure of the savings account. This rule will be applicable from March 5, 2022.

But there is a condition. The fees will be charged only if the account is being closed due to lack of KYC and has a tenure of more than one year. In digital savings accounts, it is mandatory to complete the KYC process within 12 months of opening the account.

The latest notification read, "This is to inform all concerned that India Post Payments Bank has introduced Digital Savings Bank Account closure charges of Rs. 150 + GST w.e.f. 5th of March 2022. The charges shall be applicable only in case the Digital Savings Bank (DGSB) account is closed at the end of one year period due to non updation of KYC."

It must be noted that IPPB comes under the Indian Post Division of the Department of Post under the Government of India. Small savings banks have allowed people with less income to save money. They specialise in small deposits and also allow the facility of overdraft and debit cards.

What Is A Digital Savings Bank Account?