Indian professionals likely to be hit hard as Trump administration plans fee rise for H-1B visa renewals

Many Indian IT companies also utilise a large number of H-1B visas. Indians consistently make up the largest group of H-1B visa recipients each year. Consequently, if visa extensions become costlier, company expenses will rise. However, this does not mean that employees will have to pay the extra fee directly; the final decision will rest with the company.

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New Delhi: If you work in the US or are planning to go there, here is some news for you. The US government is preparing to impose new fees on H-1B visa extensions. If this proposal is implemented, companies might have to spend more than before to renew the H-1B visas of their foreign employees.

What is the new proposal?

According to media reports, the US administration is considering imposing an extra fee on H-1B visa extensions. Currently, separate fees apply to new H-1B petitions and other immigration processes, but visa renewals could now also become more expensive.

Who will be most affected?

This decision could most significantly impact US companies that hire large numbers of foreign employees on H-1B visas. These include companies in the IT, engineering, finance, and healthcare sectors. Many Indian IT companies also utilise a large number of H-1B visas. Indians consistently make up the largest group of H-1B visa recipients each year. Consequently, if visa extensions become costlier, company expenses will rise. However, this does not mean that employees will have to pay the extra fee directly; the final decision will rest with the company.

Why might the fees be increased?

According to reports, the US government may take this step to cover the costs of the immigration system and mobilise additional resources for administrative processes. However, no final decision has been made regarding this proposal yet.

Will the rule be implemented immediately?

For now, it is merely a proposal, and there is no official information on when it might be implemented. In any case, the necessary processes and approvals must be completed before implementation. In such a situation, H-1B visa holders and companies will have to wait for the government’s announcement.