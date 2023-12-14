Home

Indian Railway Cancels Almost ALL Trains Between Bengaluru-Mangaluru From TODAY, Check Full List

The South Western Railway has planned to cancel almost all trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru and trains on some other routes, from today, December 14. Take a look at the dates of cancellation and list of trains.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Trains are one of the most popular and comfortable means of travel in the country but in this winter season, train cancellation becomes very common, especially because of the weather. There are other reasons also why trains get cancelled or rescheduled; in a latest news update, the South Western Railway has planned to cancel almost all the trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Apart from trains between these two cities, several other trains are also being cancelled from today, December 14, 2023. Read more to check the list of trains that have been cancelled, the cancellation will apply on which dates and what are the alternative options for those who wish to travel to the locations in question on these dates..

As mentioned earlier, the South Western Railway (SWR) has cancelled almost every train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru and some on other routes from December 14; the trains will remain cancelled on different dates till December 22, 2023. The announcement was made because yard remodelling at the Hassan Junction Railway Station is to be undertaken.

During this period of yard remodelling on dates December 14 to December 18, there will be a line and signal and telecommunication block from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This is why there will be no availability of rail lines in Hassan for train operations. Similarly from December 19 to December 22, due to engineering work, there will be a traffic block from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

List Of Cancelled Trains

According to the official notification issued by the Railway, take a look at the trains cancelled and details regarding the same.

Train no. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar Express (Tri-Weekly) journey commences on 13. 12.2023, 15.12.2023, 18.12.2023, 20. 12.2023 & 22. 12.2023 is fully cancelled. Train no. 16516 Karwar – Yesvantpur Express (Tri Weekly) journey commences on 14.12.2023, 16.12.2023, 19.12.2023, 21. 12.2023 & 23. 12.2023 is fully cancelled. Train no. 16595 Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station – Karwar ‘Panchaganga’ Express (Daily)

journey commences from 16. 12.2023 to 20. 12.2023 is fully cancelled. Train no. 16596 Karwar – Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station ‘Panchaganga’ Express (Daily) journey commences from 17.12.2023 to 21.12.2023 is fully cancelled.

List Of Diverted Trains

While multiple trains have been cancelled, there are many trains that have been diverted; take a look at the complete list as mentioned in the official notification.

Train no. 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express journey commences from 14.12.2023 to 16.12.2023 is diverted via Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Yesvantpur Bypass, Chikkabanavara Jn., Nelamangala, Shravanabelagola & Hassan skipping stoppages Bengaluru Cantt., Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station, Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Mandya, Mysuru Un., Krishnarajanagar & Holenarsipur. Train no. 16586 Murdeshwar – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Express journey commences from 14.12.2023 to 16. 12.2023 is diverted via Hassan, Shravanabelagola, Nelamangala, Chikkabanavara Jn, Yesvantpur Bypass & Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal skipping stoppages Holenarsipur, Krishnarajanagar, Mysuru Jn., Mandya, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station & Bengaluru Cantt. Train no. 16585 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru – Murdeshwar Express journey commences from 17.12.2023 to 22. 12.2023 is diverted via Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Yesvantpur Bypass, Tumakuru, Arsikere & Hassan skipping stoppages Bengaluru Cantt., Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station, Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Mandya, Mysuru Jn., Krishnarajanagar & Holenarsipur. Train no. 16586 Murdeshwar – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengalur Express journey commences from 17.12.2023 to 22.12.2023 is diverted via Hassan, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yesvantpur Bypass & Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal skipping stoppages Holenarsipur, Krishnarajanagar, Mysuru Jn., Mandya, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station & Bengaluru

