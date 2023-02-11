Home

Railway Passengers Can Order Online Food Via WhatsApp; Check Step by Step Guide Here

Indian Railways E-Catering Service: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an Indian public sector undertaking has introduced e-catering services for passengers.

Now Order Food Via WhatsApp While Travelling On Indian Railways.

Indian Railways Latest Service: Are you travelling by train and wished you could order something of your taste from some preferred eateries? Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an Indian public sector undertaking has introduced e-catering services for passengers through a specially developed website www.catering.irctc.co.in as well as its e-catering app Food on Track. Indian Railways now allows passengers to book their food on trains via WhatsApp.

Passengers can use the feature by dialling +91 8750001323. At present, the feature is available on select trains and will be extended to others based on customer feedback. It may take longer to access the website at times due to network connectivity issues.

E-catering Services: Business WhatsApp number

WhatsApp number: +91-8750001323

E-catering Services: How Does It Work?

Initially, two stages implementation of e-catering services was planned through WhatsApp Communication. In the first phase, the Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.

“Today, approximately 50000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app,” reads the press statement released by the Railways Ministry.

Step by Step Guide to Enable Access to e-catering services for WhatsApp?

Step 1 : While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting www.ecatering.irctc.co.in .

: While booking a ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number instructing them to opt for e-catering services by visiting . Step 2: Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC.

Now, the customer will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC. Step 3: A WhatsApp number will be enabled for two-way communication where an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of services for the passengers.

