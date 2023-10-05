Home

Indian Railway: Ministry Releases New Timetable, Adds 64 Vande Bharat Trains To the Chart

The new timetable does not indicate all the stoppages of a train-only stoppages at important stations are shown.

Indian Railways representative train. (Image: Zee Business)

IRCTC News: The Ministry of Railways has released its new All India Railway Time Table known as “Trains at a Glance (TAG)”. The new timetable will be effective from 1st October 2023. According to the chart released by the ministry, 64 services of Vande Bharat Trains and 70 other train services have been added.

“The new timetable is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable,” the railway ministry said while issuing the new All India Railway Timetable. “The new timetable has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience,” the ministry added.

Indian Railway Timetable: Here Are Some Of The Key Updates

The Indian Railways has extended the services of 90 trains to other destinations

The Indian Railways has also increased the frequency of 12 train services.

The speed of 22 trains has been increased by converting them into the ‘superfast’ category of trains.

Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani (20501/02) has been diverted via Malda and Bhagalpur

In the new timetable some train services in South Eastern Railway have been revised to improve their Punctuality

The new time table includes the timing of all Mail and Express trains operated by the Indian railways,

The new time table does not include the timings of passenger (slow) trains, through and slip coach services.

According to the reports, the new time table provides the travelers the details about the departure and arrival timings of trains the stoppages at major stations, their days of service classes of accommodation, distance in kilometres and the availability of the pantry cars.

