Bhubaneswar: The Railways will be running a total of 205 special trains for the Ratha Jatra in Odisha's Puri on July 1, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Monday to news agency PTI.

The Odisha government expects 10 lakh pilgrims to gather at the temple town this year. In 2020 and 2021, devotees were not allowed to participate in the festival of Lord Jagannath due to the pandemic — coronavirus. Only servitors took part in the rituals.

Ratha Jatra 2022: Check Routes of Special Trains Here

According to the officials, the special trains will be run from Shalimar near Kolkata, Jagadalpur in Chhattishgarh, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, besides different parts of Odisha, connecting Puri. The arrangements have been made for facilitating easy movement of passengers on the days of Ratha Jatra, Bahuda Jatra, Sandhya Darshan, and Suna Bhesa. Also Read - Three CRPF Officers Killed in Maoist Attack in Odisha

Ratha Jatra 2022: Check Train Schedule, Time HERE

02837/002838 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Rath Yatra Special Express: It will leave from Shalimar at 1245hrs on 29.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 2230hrs on same day. In the return direction, this will leave Puri at 0530hrs on 30.06.2022.

02827/002828 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Rath Yatra Special Express: It will leave from Shalimar at 2140hrs on 29.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 0700hrs on 30.06.2022. In the return direction, this will leave Puri at 2305hrs on 30.06.2022.

08907/08908 Visakhapatnam-Puri- Visakhapatnam Rath Yatra Special: It will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1430hrs on 30.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 0115hrs on 01.07.2022. In the return direction, this will leave Puri at 2315hrs on 01.07.2022.

08911/08912 Junagarh Road-Puri- Junagarh Road Rath Yatra Special Express via Sambalpur & Talcher Road: The train will leave Junagarh Road at 1100hrs on 30.06.2022. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 0015hrs on 02.07.2022 (midnight of 01.07.2022)

08418/08417 Gunupur-Puri- Gunupur Rath Yatra Special Express from Gunupur: The train will leave at 2330hrs on 30.06.2022 and in return from Puri will leave at 0145hrs on 02.07.2022 (Mid night of 01.07.2022).

08909/08910 Jagadalpur-Puri-Jagadalpur Rath Yatra Special Via Rayagada & Vizianagaram: The train will leave Jagadalpur at 1830hrs on 30.06.2022. In the return direction, this train will leave Puri at 2005hrs on 01.07.2022.

02891/02810 Bhubaneswar-Puri- Bhubaneswar Rath Yatra Special: It will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1005hrs and in return will leave Puri at 1510hrs between July 1 to July 11, 2022.

08931/08932 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Rath Yatra Special via Naraj Marthapur & Talcher Road: The train will leave Sambalpur at 2130hrs on 30.06.2022 and in return, will leave Puri at 2025hrs on 01.07.2022

(With Inputs From PTI)